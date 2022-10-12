Ihedioha, Ogunewe Mourn former Imo Deputy Gov, Udeagu

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has expressed feelings of sadness over the demise of a one-time deputy governor of the State, Engr. Ebere Udeagu, who died on Monday at 79 years.

Also expressing his grief over the death of the former deputy governor, the former Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation (CDSE) of the Nigeria Army Defence Headquarters, Abuja, General Lincoln Ogunewe (rtd) said that the demise of Udeagu was indeed a shock to not only to the people of Imo State but Nigeria in general.

Ihedioha described Udeagu as a gentleman par excellence, who in his lifetime, demonstrated a high level of dignity and patriotism in the various offices and high positions he served in the State.

“It is notable that he excelled in his profession as a water engineer, which earned him honours and the recommendation as deputy governor,” he said.

According to him, while he served as deputy governor, his loyalty to his boss, His Excellency, Chief Achike Udenwa, former Governor of Imo State and dedication to duty, remain indelible and indeed a positive reference for public servants.

“He was my friend with whom I shared same vision for the rebuilding and development of Imo State. And I recall his steadfastness and contributions with satisfaction. He will surely be missed.

“I pray that God Almighty, grants his gentle soul, a peaceful rest and to us who mourn his exit, the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Ihedioha stated.

On his part, Ogunewe, noted with satisfaction the immense contributions, the former deputy governor made for the progress, development and unity of the State, adding that his services would be greatly missed.

He therefore, commiserated with Udeagu’s immediate family he left behind, the people of the State and Nigeria in general and wished his soul to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

Udeagu served Imo State as deputy governor under Chief Achike Udenwa between 1999 to 2007 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).