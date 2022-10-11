RE/MAX Nigeria Marks Global Week, Donates To The “Pad Bank” Initiative Of Ilasan Community Secondary School

RE/MAX Nigeria, the Nigerian arm of real estate company RE/MAX, distributed sanitary supplies to students of Ilasan Community Secondary School.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Richard Okeke, appreciated the school’s principal for allowing them to help while pledging to do more in the nearest future.

According to him, ” We at RE/MAX Nigeria, are always aware of the needs of our communities and are willing to help where we can to make the lives of our people more comfortable. We have been and will continue to be a reliable partner where it’s needed. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the needs of our young girl child in this school. We look forward to doing more in the future. God bless you.”

On his part, the Brand and Marketing Communications Manager for RE/MAX Nigeria, Francis Odi described global RE/MAX Week as a time when its affiliates around the world give back to the communities where they live and work.

“We knew we had to take action when we learned that teenage girls from this lovely community that has embraced us lacked essential items like sanitary pads,” he added.

Odi further expressed delight over the launch of their “Pad Bank” programme. This is as he looked forward to working with them to improve the lives of the students in the future.

Speaking on poverty as a global problem that needs to be addressed, Ms Erika Daufa, head of legal and human resources, noted, “Women and girls who are experiencing poverty are unable to purchase appropriate menstrual hygiene products due to the lack of funds.

“We at

RE/MAX Nigeria will continue to do our part to support our communities with our donations, job opportunities and partnerships through agents to eliminate poverty and instil the entrepreneurial spirit.”