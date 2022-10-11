Just In: Wike Appoints 14,000 Political Advisers, 319 Ward Liaison Officers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed 14,000 advisers for various political units in the state.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday, the governor said the advisers will play a vital role in the administration.

In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. He said the appointments are with immediate effect.

As at the time of this report, the identities of the advisers have not been revealed.

In another development, Governor Wike recently enjoined political parties and candidates standing for election in 2023 in the State, to avoid acts or conduct that could instigate political tensions.

The governor also drew the attention of all political parties and their candidates in the State to the Executive Order 21 prohibiting use of public schools for rallies without permission from the State Commissioner of Education, that has been signed into law.

Wike stated that the prevailing atmosphere of peace and security in the State will not be compromised.

He noted that as the campaign for the 2023 general elections begins, political parties and their candidates need to be reminded of their legal responsibility to foster an enabling civic environment for peaceful campaigns and elections.

The governor expressed the need why the forthcoming campaigns should not be characterised by violence, but carried out within legal limits, coupled with a high sense of responsibility.