Illegally Elected Officials ‘ll Be Dissolved after November 27, Osun PDP  Warns APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated its call for the outgoing administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to drop the idea of going ahead with the scheduled local government election in the state because illegally elected officials would not last beyond November 27.

A statement that was issued yesterday in Osogbo and signed by the State PDP Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, said that the planned exercise by the APC was a waste of scarce resources and a continuation of the party’s ploy to throw the state into confusion.

Adekunle called on Osun people to stay away from the sham that has no benefit for the state.

He said: “In furtherance of our earlier warnings, anyone who emerged from the illegal election will be dissolved after November 27,” Adekunle noted, adding that “the reason for this is simply because our party will never condone any act of illegality, which is the clear reflection of the planned exercise.”

He claimed that the PDP is not averse to having elected officials at the local government, but insisted that “the position of our party remains that laws should be a guiding principle, and not the shenanigan we have seen so far.”

“It is on this note that we want to call on Osun people to stay away from this illegality by not participating in the exercise. The implication of joining APC in its voyage of illegality is a costly one especially for our struggling state, which has tones of obligations unmet, particularly pension arrears.

“At the appropriate time and in line with the laws, our party will conduct council elections and bring about the right government for people at the grassroots, not the charade that APC is planning.”