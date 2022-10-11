Folio Media Signs Deal with Korea Herald to Promote Media Cooperation

Folio Media Group, owners of the Daily Times of Nigeria, Miss Nigeria and various other assets, have signed a historic collaboration agreement with Korea Herald, South Korea’s most widely circulated English language newspaper. The partnership agreement was made official recently at a ceremony at the Korea Herald’s headquarters in Seoul, with Folio Media Group CEO and Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike signing a memorandum of understanding with his Korean counterpart, Choi Jin-young.

Under the collaboration agreement, both the Daily Times and Korea Herald will embark on an exchange of media content, sharing of coverage of news from both regions as well as discuss ways to establish mutually beneficial media training and capacity development opportunities. This will not only further deepen the relationship between the two countries but also showcase the editorial and creative talent that are inherent in the Nigerian media industry.

Both companies executives also participated in the Nigeria-Korea Forum held in Seoul, South Korea from October 5 to 7 2022. The collaboration between Daily Times of Nigeria and Korea Herald will culminate in the establishment of a Korea-Africa Business Forum in Lagos within a year, as well as a capacity development training, in collaboration with Folio Media Creative Academy.

Folio Media CEO Fidelis Anosike, described this landmark partnership as exceptional, saying it’s one of the ways by which the company continues to invest in initiatives that can provide a sustainable model for the modern media business in Africa. “The media industry across the world is fast evolving and it is important for organizations in that space to move ahead of the curve in order to have a strong fourth estate of the realm. We at Daily Times of Nigeria are excited to proceed on this journey with the Korea Herald, given its history of quality journalism and innovation in the media,” he said.

On his part, Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young stressed the need for building a people-to-people ties by bridging the information gap. “Africa as a whole and Nigeria in particular, carries strategic significance to Korea for mutual exchange,” he said.

The Korea Herald was founded in 1953 and is South Korea’s largest English language media outlet, reaching some 80 countries across the world. It is also an exclusive partner to Asia News Network which delivers English language news to over two billion readers globally.

In 2014, Folio acquired the Daily Times, Nigeria’s oldest newspaper founded in 1926. Since then, the group has gone on to become a full 360-degree media enterprise, creating several brands and assets, including Times Multimedia, African Times Network and a host of others. The assets also include Folio Media Creative Academy, a training and capacity development platform for media and creative professionals.