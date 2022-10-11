  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

Energy Transition: Gas Monetisation, Ending Flares to Top Seplat’s Operations

Business | 1 min ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

 Seplat Energy Plc, has said that its energy transition priorities remain to end flaring, monetise gas, displace diesel and biomass with cleaner fuel and target smaller scale gas-to-power customers.

A statement from the company noted that Roger Brown, Seplat Energy Chief Executive Officer said this while addressing global energy players at the Africa Energy Week (AOW) in Cape Town, South Africa.

 “As a leader in this space, our priorities a s far as energy transition is concerned, is to end flaring, monetise gas, displace diesel and biomass with cleaner fuel, extend along power value chain and target smaller scale gas-to-power customers, whilst exploring new opportunities.,” Brown said.

Brown delivered a keynote at the conference titled: “Energy Security in a Consistently Shifting Energy Landscape.”

Seplat Energy, he noted, currently produces 300MMscfd, which is enough to power 1GW per day, adding that the company’s ANOH and Sapele gas projects have the capacity to fuel another 2GW by 2024.

“But we need to displace 20GW diesel generation with utility-scale gas-to-power /renewables. We will develop bottled gas products to displace biomass with cooking gas; and extend along value chain into power generation with gas and hybrid model,” Brown added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.