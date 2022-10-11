Energy Transition: Gas Monetisation, Ending Flares to Top Seplat’s Operations

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Seplat Energy Plc, has said that its energy transition priorities remain to end flaring, monetise gas, displace diesel and biomass with cleaner fuel and target smaller scale gas-to-power customers.

A statement from the company noted that Roger Brown, Seplat Energy Chief Executive Officer said this while addressing global energy players at the Africa Energy Week (AOW) in Cape Town, South Africa.

“As a leader in this space, our priorities a s far as energy transition is concerned, is to end flaring, monetise gas, displace diesel and biomass with cleaner fuel, extend along power value chain and target smaller scale gas-to-power customers, whilst exploring new opportunities.,” Brown said.

Brown delivered a keynote at the conference titled: “Energy Security in a Consistently Shifting Energy Landscape.”

Seplat Energy, he noted, currently produces 300MMscfd, which is enough to power 1GW per day, adding that the company’s ANOH and Sapele gas projects have the capacity to fuel another 2GW by 2024.

“But we need to displace 20GW diesel generation with utility-scale gas-to-power /renewables. We will develop bottled gas products to displace biomass with cooking gas; and extend along value chain into power generation with gas and hybrid model,” Brown added.