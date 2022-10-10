PCN Advocates Strict Compliance, Seals 311 Patent Medicine Stores in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A part of the efforts to streamline the drug distribution system, sales of the unauthorised and performance enhancing drugs in Kogi State ,the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed at total of 311 premises for failure to comply with the council’s rules and regulations

The Director and Head of Enforcement Department, Stephen Esumobi, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen about the activities of the PCN in Kogi State at weekend in Lokoja, the State Capital .

Esumobi explained that the unauthorised sales of medicines of the most abuse by the patent medicine vendors and unregistered premises helps to fuel insecurity in the country .

He stated that it has become necessary for the PCN to step up its enforcement activities to ensure that medicines remain safe, effective and of good quality as they move from one level of the distribution chain to another until they get to consumers.

According to him, the PCN enforcement teams have been in Kogi State since the beginning of the week as part of efforts to streamline the drug distribution system.

He pointed out that it was observed that so many premises in Kogi State still operate in the branch of registrations , adding that these premises operate without registration with PCN while others have failed to renew their premises licences.

He said that at the end of the exercise a total of 390 premises were visited, adding that this comprises 342 Patent Medicines Stores (PMS) and 48 pharmacies.

“A total of 311 premises were sealed comprising 15 pharmacies and 296 PMS. A total of two compliance directives were issued while three patent medicine vendors were arrested for breaking PCN seals.

“Most of the premises were sealed for offences which include operating without registration or renewal of premises certificates, unauthorized sale of performance enhancing drugs and medicines of abuse, poor access control to the poison cupboard, registration of premises by personnel working in the health institution within and outside the state ,stocking and and sale of prescription and other ethical products by the patent medicines vendors among others” the directed stated.

He therefore, advised the public to source all drug needs from the registered and currently licenced pharmacies and over -the – counter medicines from the registered patent medicine shops.