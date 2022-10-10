  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

Labour Party Inaugurates Secretariat, Begins Free Membership Registration in Niger

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna


The Labour Party (LP), has inaugurated its state secretariat in Minna just as the party has also begun a free membership registration.The registration would be done manually and on line with hundreds of people queuing up to obtain the membership cards of the party.The LP’s Niger State Governorship Candidate, Mr. Joshua Bawa, said after the inauguration of the secretariat and commencement of the registration that “a huge number of loyalists are expected to collect the membership cards of the party.”Bawa, who was optimistic of victory in the governorship polls because the ruling party has not fulfilled its promises to the electorate, said that the LP in the state would introduce a new narrative to governance that would bring satisfaction to the people of the state.He said: “The state is not being well managed. Our roads are in bad shape, the schools are dilapidated,” adding that “everything will be done to right the wrongs when we get to government.”The governorship candidate said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has not given the go ahead for parties to flag off their governorship and House of Assembly campaigns, therefore, he would not be able to speak exhaustively on the LP’s plan to revive the economy of the state.Bawa, however, disclosed that his Governorship Campaign Council (GCC) has been put together but would not be announced until the Presidential Candidate Peter Obi has disclosed his.On the strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bawa described the situation as “unfortunate” saying that “our children have lost a whole academic year as a result of this strike.”He urged both parties to return to the negotiating table in the interest of the education of our children.

