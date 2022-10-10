bCODE Lunches Reebok Franchise, First Multi-brand Store, others

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading Nigerian fashion and lifestyle company, bCODE, has partnered with global sportswear brand Reebok to stock its footwear and apparel at its newly launched website and multi-brand concept store in Surulere, Lagos.

This was made known yesterday by the company’s Commercial and Intelligence Manager, Bella Adeleke, during a press conference held at the company’s head office in Yaba, Lagos.

According to her, with the partnership, multi-brand store and website, customers can now shop a range of authentic Reebok footwear and apparel for their lifestyle, fitness, sports, and fashion needs at bCODE’s, in addition to other products from their other partner brands Adidas, Skechers and Havaianas.

She said, “This partnership includes footwear for men, women and kids, and some styles by the global footwear brand rarely seen on the open market. This new partnership earmarks bCODE’s launch of its first-ever multi-brand concept store in Lagos and cements the brand as a fast-growing fashion retail business. Reebok joins bCODE’s already impressive portfolio of multinational brands such as ADIDAS, Skechers and Havaianas.”

Also speaking, bCODE’s CEO, Wonuola Okoye expressed excitement with the new partnership, multi-brand store and website.

According to her, “We are very excited to add Reebok to our growing portfolio of international partners.

“At bCODE, we aim to provide quality footwear and apparel at affordable prices across Africa and inspire a new approach to fashion, sports, and athleisure. Opening this multi-brand concept store is one step towards hitting our goal.”