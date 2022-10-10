  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

2023 Presidency: Tinubu is Healthy, Fit to Rule Nigeria, Says Nnamani

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

A former Governor of Enugu State,  Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has affirmed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is medically fit to rule Nigeria. 

The lawmaker is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Enugu East in the Senate. 

Nnamani, a medical doctor, stated this in a statement he personally signed on Monday in Abuja. 

The senator said Tinubu has no health challenge as erroneously being speculated.

He said that the former Lagos State governor’s health cannot in anyway affect the discharge of his responsibilities. 

Nnamani said: “I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s glory that he returned in superb health.

“I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and fantom infirmities.

“Rather, I lend my voice in celebrating his giant strides in governance, reforms and local administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.

“As a medical professional, with honour,  I attest to his good health and capacity. Tinubu has a robust general system, acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“A bubbling and vivacious personality his confidence easily apparent, sharing and transferable. Engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to  rumble.”

He reaffirmed his acquaintance with Tinubu over the years which is without prejudice to his current political commitments. 

