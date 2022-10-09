Buhari, Atiku, PDP, Others Mourn Former PDP National Chairman, Ogbulafor

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari; former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Delta State Governor and vice-presidential candidate of PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; former National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu and the former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, have expressed sadness over the passing of a former National Chairman of the party, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.



Ogbulafor, the pioneer National Secretary and later, National Chairman of the party, was said to have died on Friday in a hospital in Canada at the age at 73. He was also a former Minister of Special Duties.

President Buhari in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, condoled with the Ogbulafor’s family, leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, and the Government and people of Abia State over his demise.



The president believed the former national chairman would be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

Atiku has also expressed shock and sadness over the passing of Ogbulafor, saying he “was my friend and colleague from the early days of our great party, the PDP; a platform with which we won the presidential election of 1999 and 2003 and formed the federal cabinet from 1999 to 2003; a government in which we worked together to reform Nigeria’s economy after many years of military plundering. As a minister of State of the Federal Republic, he contributed his quote with open mind in the economic reforms process that we embarked on”, Atiku said.



On his part, Okowa in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, expressed sadness over the death of the erstwhile party boss and commiserated with the members of his family and the people of Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.



He said that Ogbulafor would be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the growth of the party, especially during its formative years.

In his condolence message to Governor Ikpeazu, the Ogbulafor family and the people of Abia State, Wike described the death of Ogbulafor as a grievous loss that will leave a particularly broad void in the ranks of genuine lovers of the PDP.



While commiserating with the government and people of Abia State, Kalu stressed that the late politician contributed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, having served in various capacities in the political space.

On his part, Nnamani while lamenting demise of Ogbulafor, said he was a good administrator and consummate politician who contributed to the growth of the party.



Senator Nnamani said: “With Ogbulafor’s death, the PDP has lost a strong pillar and a committed party man. His exit has created a huge vacuum “.

Similarly, Secondus also expressed shock at the news of the death of Ogbulafor.

He described him as a great patriot who made significant contributions to the development of democracy in the country through his selfless service to the PDP and the nation.



In a statement from his media office, Secondus said that Ogbulafor’s wise counsel would be greatly missed especially at this time of electioneering.

Meanwhile, the PDP has said it is grief-stricken over the death of Ogbulafor.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said Ogbulafor was an exceptionally patriotic leader, a detribalised Nigerian and quintessential democrat who dedicated his skills, resources and energies in selfless service towards the unity, stability, democratic advancement and economic development of our nation.



He said: “As the National Secretary of the PDP, Prince Ogbulafor played key roles alongside others leaders of our Party in laying a solid foundation for effective Party management and administration as well as development and implementation of our robust policy guidelines that led to key accomplishments of successive PDP administrations in the country.