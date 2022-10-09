At Eid-el-Maulud, Buhari, Atiku, Lawan, Govs, Others Preach Peaceful Co-existence

* Sanwo-Olu tasks religious leaders on electoral violence

President Muhammadu Buhari; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and Kwara State Governor, Abdularahman AbdulRazaq, have urged Nigerians to learn the virtue of patience even in the face of provocation, and peacefully co-exist with people of other faiths, just like Prophet Muhammad lived in his time.



The leaders made the appeal in their goodwill messages to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also appealed to religious leaders to educate people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy.



He, however, urged Muslims to “practise the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet”, saying that “the best way to honour him is to follow his good examples.”

President’s spokesman Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, quoted the Buhari as saying, “The Prophet attracted people to Islam through personal examples of honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience and tolerance.”



The president explained that “the prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness,” explaining that the Prophet demonstrated “a remarkable life of patience under provocation and honoured treaties with non-Muslims for peaceful coexistence.”

On his part, Atiku felicitated with Nigerians on the commemoration of the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammed.

He said as Nigerians are on the threshold of a historic decision that will shape their future, they should join hands in the task to rescue, unify, reposition and build the country irrespective of faith, creed, tribe or political affiliation.



In his message, the Senate President, Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, enjoined Muslim faithful to use the occasion for deep reflection on the virtuous life of Prophet Mohammed and the message of peace, love, tolerance, humility, fairness and justice which he preached in words and deeds.

He urged politicians, in this season of elections, to avoid using expletives and cuss words, and to avoid the unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents.



Also, Tinubu in a statement by his Media Office, urged the Muslim faithful to extend love and goodness to one another and imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), which include tolerance, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and sacrifice.

He asked Muslim Ummah and others to offer prayers for the country to overcome its present challenges.

Tinubu reiterated his sympathy for victims of the recent flooding in Kogi, Edo and Nasarawa states.

On his part, Okowa urged Muslims to embrace peace and love and share the same among fellow citizens as the country prepares for general elections in 2023.

In the felicitations contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa urged Muslims to pray particularly for a peaceful and united Nigeria.



In his message, Obaseki, in a statement, urged Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the success of the 2023 general elections.

Similarly, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq, called on the Muslim faithful to rededicate themselves to the commandments of Allah, including shunning all kinds of mischief which might disrupt public peace and human brotherhood.



The governor, while addressing a large gathering of Muslim Community, who converged on the Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin, congratulated them on the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, urging the faithful to emulate the great examples and legacies of the prophet.

Sanwo-Olu Urges Religious Leaders to Preach against Electoral Violence

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor Sanwo-Olu has urged religious leaders to educate people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy.

He advised the 5th edition of the Greater Nigeria Project conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held at the weekend at the Vineyard Christian Ministries, Ajao Estate, Lagos.



The conference is aimed at reviving and strengthening the Pentecostal body for a more effective leadership role in these end times.

Sanwo-Olu during the conference announced a donation of N25million for the ongoing building project of the secretariat of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.



“I also call on us as clerics and Christian leaders to educate our people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy,” Sanwo-Olu said.