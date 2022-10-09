2023: 3,000 APC, PDP Members Join SDP in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general election, no fewer than 3,000 members of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State weekend dumped their respective political parties and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The defectors, according to THISDAY checks, comprised mostly women and youths from 11 wards in the local government area.

The defectors, it was learnt, were said to have got tired of the tactics and alleged failures of the APC-led administration in the state.

They however pledged to work for the success and triumph of SDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal.

The defectors were said to be supporters of Lawal, it was gathered, based on the fact that he is a young man with a great vision and capable of moving Kwara forward from the present state of deceit and stagnancy.

The state Chairman of SDP, Alhaji Afolabi Azeez, who led the delegation to the area to receive the defectors, urged them to remain steadfast and work for the success of all the party’s candidates in the 2023 elections.

Dr. Bolaji Afolabi, who represented the governorship candidate at the event, also enjoined the new members to put their trust in the party, which he described as the only viable alternative vehicle to take Kwarans to the land of abundant prosperity and freedom.

He added that the gubernatorial candidate is young, vibrant and full of energy to implement the party’s manifestoes without fear or favour.

Mr. Aliyu Lade, the party’s Patigi Local Government Elder, who represented Hon. Attahiru Manko, the SDP senatorial candidate for Kwara North, thanked the delegation for the visit and pledged the continued support of the people for the party before, during and after the election.