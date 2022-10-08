  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

IMO President, Lim Delivers Keynote Address at Nigeria International Maritime Summit 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Secretary General, International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Kitack Lim, is set to deliver a keynote address at the forthcoming Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS).

The visit by Lim will be the first by an IMO Secretary General to Nigeria in more than 20 years, and is facilitated by the Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the Governing Board of NIMS.

The summit, according to the governing board and Transportation Ministry, will increase investment and efficiency in the Nigerian maritime sector.

The duo said this in a statement signed by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation and Mfon Usoro, the Governing Board Chairperson of NIMS.

The statement in Abuja noted that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, will host the summit next month, stating: “We are pleased to have this rare opportunity to host the world’s top global maritime diplomat in Nigeria and to showcase the significant milestones achieved by this administration in the maritime industry.

“NIMS 2022 will feature government-to-government, government-to-business and business-to-business exchanges towards increasing investment and efficiency in the Nigerian maritime sector.”

They further said that the visit of the IMO Secretary General reflects the importance attached to Nigeria’s role in the Gulf of Guinea and her recent strides in confronting the challenge of maritime security and cleaner oceans.

“It also opens opportunities for Nigeria in ongoing and emerging multilateral engagements. The theme of the summit is ‘Igniting the Blue Economy’.

The group however said that the Secretary General will during the visit engage in high-level consultations with government and private sector stakeholders with a special focus on the theme of the NIMS summit.

