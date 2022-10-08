Funke Akindele Drops Teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has teased fans with her latest directorial, “Battle on Buka Street”. In an Instagram post last Tuesday, Akindele offered viewers the first look at the highly anticipated comedy with its first teaser. The movie, which parades an array of stars, will hit cinemas nationwide on December 16.

The new title joins other titles including Inkblot production’s Palava!, and the Toyin Abraham produced Ijakumo, all coming to the cinemas in December. Teasing, Akindele wrote, “Shey make we drop am??? We go drop am!!!! We know say you wan see am!!!” The hilarious teaser elicited comments from her industry friends and colleagues.

The new project follows a food challenge which would focus on who wins the crown as the ‘King of Buka Streets’. Produced by the newly unveiled Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment, the comedy stars Mercy Johnson, Tina Mba, Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh, Bimbo Ademoye, amongst several others.

Co-Directed by Tobi Makinde, “Battle on Buka Street’ will be the actress’s third directorial project since EbonyLife’s Your Excellency and the record breaking Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which she co-directed with JJC Skillz.