  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

Funke Akindele Drops Teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has teased fans with her latest directorial, “Battle on Buka Street”. In an Instagram post last Tuesday, Akindele offered viewers the first look at the highly anticipated comedy with its first teaser. The movie, which parades an array of stars, will hit cinemas nationwide on December 16.

The new title joins other titles including Inkblot production’s Palava!, and the Toyin Abraham produced Ijakumo, all coming to the cinemas in December. Teasing, Akindele wrote, “Shey make we drop am??? We go drop am!!!! We know say you wan see am!!!” The hilarious teaser elicited comments from her industry friends and colleagues.

The new project follows a food challenge which would focus on who wins the crown as the ‘King of Buka Streets’.  Produced by the newly unveiled Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment, the comedy stars Mercy Johnson, Tina Mba, Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh, Bimbo Ademoye, amongst several others.

Co-Directed by Tobi Makinde, “Battle on Buka Street’ will be the actress’s third directorial project since EbonyLife’s Your Excellency and the record breaking Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which she co-directed with JJC Skillz.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.