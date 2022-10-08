 Crown Flour Mill Equips Women with Baking Skills

Omolabake Fasogbon..

In an effort to boost economic dependency of women, Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the flour milling subsidiary of Olam Agri has empowered indigent women in the country with baking skills.

The training programme, accompanied with certification will offer participants an opportunity to take up employment in the hospitality sector or set up their own baking outfits.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment initiative tagged, ’Crown Flour Angels’ (CFA) were presented with the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examination certificate at an event organised by the flour milling business, recently.

Speaking on the gesture, Country Head for Olam Agri Nigeria, Ashish Pande congratulated the women, while urging them to make the best use of the acquired skills.

He said: “We are committed to enriching the lives of the people across our operating market by providing nutritious, safe and affordable food for the population as well as enabling the actualization of the fine aspirations of the individuals within the population by supporting the economic development agenda of the government.

“The CFA initiative is one of the valuable levers we are pulling continuously to deliver on the Seeds for the Future programme, our signature value chain development initiative that focuses on supporting farming communities, enabling wider education and skill development for young people, empowering indigent women and promoting health and nutrition across the country.”

Also present at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecilia Bolaji presented certificates to the participants and also commended the sponsor for supporting women.

She said, “The Lagos State Government is aware of the prevailing economic situation and has been initiating valuable schemes that focus on empowering the active segment to boost their productivity and incomes levels. The CFM Crown Flour Angels initiative would add to the various poverty alleviation and empowerment efforts embarked on by the administration.”

General Manager/Head of Marketing at CFM, Mrs Bola Adeniji reiterated the contribution of women to growth of developing nations, adding that one percent increase in women’s contribution to an economy often raises the level of Gross Domestic Product by 58.4%.