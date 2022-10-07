Ortom: All of Us, Parties Aside, Must Come Together to Salvage Nigeria

*Says nation is sick, currently on oxygen, warns tomorrow is uncertain

*Jonathan advocates politics of inclusion, unity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said all leaders, irrespective of political affiliations, must join hands now and work together to salvage Nigeria.

Ortom, who stated this, yesterday, in a brief remark at the launch of the Solomon Lar Leadership Institute and presentation of an autobiography of the late nationalist titled: “Chronicles of the Rainbow” held at the Nigerian Air Force, NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, however, said coming together of everyone was imperative because the nation was sick and on oxygen, warning that tomorrow was uncertain.



Relatedly, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who expressed concern at the level of division and bigotry going on in the country, advocated unity and politics of inclusion as the nation journeys towards the 2023 elections.

He reiterated his earlier position that all was not well with Nigeria and advocated the need for leaders and citizens to complement each other in efforts toward salvaging the country.



“As a country, let us know that the Bible says that we shall know the truth and the truth will set us free. It is only when we say the truth, when we walk the truth, when we act the truth, that we will be free.



“Let nobody deceive anyone that it is well with Nigeria. Nigeria is sick. All is not well with our country. Nigeria is on oxygen and all hands must be on deck for us to salvage this country,” he insisted.



Emphasising the need for synergy from all leaders to redeem the country, he insisted that, “We need to work together. President Buhari cannot do it alone. We must join hands with him by telling him the truth. The Speaker, House of Representatives or the Senate President cannot do it alone.

“The governors cannot do it alone. We must work together to ensure that we complement each other to make things work, otherwise, only God knows where we will be tomorrow.”



He, however, acknowledged that, “Solomon Lar was a patriot, an emancipator and a nationalist, who stood for humanity and fought for the rights of all irrespective of their tribe or background” and urged leaders to emulate the ideals he stood for.



While calling on leaders and citizens to emulate the examples of Lar, he said, “Let us take the examples of this man that we are celebrating today. Let us look at his life, he stood for justice, equity and fairness.



“Let us ask ourselves today, are we standing for justice? Are we standing for fairness? Are we standing for equity? Are we standing for the rule of law?” Ortom queried.



The Benue governor, who also represented his governor colleagues, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, donated to support the launching of the Solomon Lar Leadership Institute and the book.



Chairman of the occasion and former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, in his remarks, pointed out that Lar played politics of inclusion, honesty, courage and patriotism, emphasising that, “As we move towards the 2023 elections, I urge that we all as critical stakeholders should embrace Lar’s politics of inclusion and unity.”



The former President expressed worry that the political climate in the country was deteriorating, pointing out that issues of ethnicity, bigotry, hate speech, intolerance and divisiveness were dominating the polity.



“I urge Nigerians to learn from the life of Chief Lar, who played the politics of sacrifice and selflessness for the unity of the country,” he stated.

Earlier, wife of the late nationalist, Professor Mary Lar, said her husband was a man of peace, who believed in the rule of law and had the ability to apply the principle of inclusiveness so that people could not complain of marginalisation.



She expressed appreciation to all guests cutting across different political backgrounds, who graced the event, saying the family was overwhelmed by the show of love and solidarity.



Prof Lar promised that the family would continue to sustain the legacy of inclusiveness the late nationalist stood for.

Those at the occasion included President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Presidents of the Senate, David Mark and Bukola Saraki; former Vice-President Namadi Sambo; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.



Others present were the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Baba-Ahmed Datti; Emir of Keffi, Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed (rtd); PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; and the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, among others.