Four Corps Members to Repeat Service Year, Two Others Get Three Weeks Extension in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), 2021 Batch C Stream 1 in Sokoto State are to repeat their service year as two others have their service extended by three weeks for alleged misconducts and abscondment.

The NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, disclosed this yesterday at the passing-out ceremony of the 2021 Batch C Stream 1 corps members in Sokoto.

He maintained that NYSC is a scheme of reward and punishment, stressing that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy, and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

According to Nakamba, out of 872 corps members who passed out two male and female have been shortlisted for Sultan meritorious award for their outstanding contributions to the development of the state during their service year.

He further explained that the scheme posted high number of corps medical personnel to the rural areas where they are mostly needed.

The state coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme wherever they find themselves, as he wished them successes in their future endeavors and also safe journey to their various destinations.

He advised them to maximise the gain of skills acquisitions learnt during the service year, stressing that white collar jobs are not easy to find these days.

The NYSC boss thanked the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for sustaining corps monthly allowance which he said has helped many corps members in the state.

Nakamba also thanked His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for his benevolent gesture, saying he has been giving award to the two best corps members of every batch.