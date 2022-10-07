  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Breaking: FG Increases 2023 Budget to N20.51trn, Pegs Revenue at N16.87 trn

Breaking | 18 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The Federal Government has proposed a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion for the 2023 financial year which include

N2.42 trillion spending by Government.

This is above the earlier proposal of N19.76 trillion approved in 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) submitted to the National Assembly.

President Muhamadu Buhari announced this at the presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Bill, christened: ‘Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition’ presented to join session of National Assembly on Friday.

Details later……

