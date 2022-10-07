Breaking: Buhari Presents N20.15trn Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition

*Says FG won’t sign agreement that can’t be implemented

*N470bn intervention in tertiary education provided in fiscal document

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade, and Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday presented the 2023 budget estimates tagged, “Budget of Fiscal Stability and Transition” before the joint session of the National Assembly.

The total budget is N20. 15trn as against the N19.76trn projected in the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, already passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Buhari who addressed the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, added that the sum of N470bn intervention had been provided for in the 2023 budget estimates to fund tertiary institutions.

He therefore urged varsity lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to show understanding in government efforts to address the concerns.

He nevertheless said the Federal Government would not sign any agreement that would be difficult to implement, with ASUU.

Details later….