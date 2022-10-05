UCL: Zaidu on Target as FC Porto Beat Leverkusen for First Win

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigerian international, Zaidu Sanusi, was the only Super Eagles star who

got on the scorers’ sheet last night as FC Porto handed out a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in a UEFA Champions League Group Stage clash.

Zaidu who started the game from the bench in the 63rd minute headed home a cross by Teremi in the 69th minute for Porto to finally go in front.

The Super Eagles defender came on for Wedell and proved Coach Sergio Conceicao’s judgment right, getting the opener for Porto.

Wenderson Galeno who also came from the bench for Joao Mario same time as Zaidu netted Porto’s second goal for this home win that has now revived their hopes as they have climbed to second place in the standings with three points from as many matches halfway through the group stage of the competition.

Elsewhere, despite the absence of their goal scoring talisman, Victor Osimhen,

Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax 6-1 in the Champions League and continued their sensational start to the season.

Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.

Raspadori curled in his second and then set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score.

Ajax’s Dusan Tadic was sent off before Giovanni Simeone netted a sixth.

Napoli, who had a squad rebuild in the summer as youngsters replaced several veterans, are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Luciano Spalletti’s side top Serie A and Champions League Group A, where they have scored 13 goals in three wins and sit three points above Liverpool – who beat Rangers 2-0last night.

RESULTS

Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

C’Brugge 2-0 Atletico

FC Porto 2-0 Leverkusen

B’Munich 5-0 V’ Plzen

Inter 1-0 Barcelona

Marseille 4-1 Sporting

E’Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham

TODAY@8pm

*Salzburg v D’Zagreb (5.45pm)

Chelsea v AC Milan

*RB Leipzig v Celtic (5.45pm)

R’Madrid v Shakhtar

Man City v Copenhagen

Sevilla v Dortmund

Benfica v PSG

Juventus v M’Haifa