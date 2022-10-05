Senate Confirms 19 INEC RECs Despite Petitions

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It also confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NUPRA).

The confirmations were made sequel to the consideration of the reports of its Committees on Electoral Matters, and that of Upstream Petroleum Sector respectively.

Certain individuals and groups had alleged that some of the nominees were card carrying members of the All Progressives Congress and expressed doubts over their ability to be neutral in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Phillip Aduda attempted to raise the issue after the Chairman, Committee on the Independent Electoral Commission, Senator Kabiru Gaya presented his report but was cautioned by the Chief Whip Senator Uzor Kalu.

Kalu said Aduda who is a member of the INEC panel that screened the nominees, did not raise any objection during the screening session.

The Resident Electoral Commissioners confirmed are: Ibrahim Abdullahi(from Adamawa); Obo Effanga(Cross River); Umar Ibrahim(Taraba); Agboke Olaleke(Ogun); Samuel Egwu(Kogi); Onyeka Ugochi(Imo); Muhammed Bashir(Sokoto); Ayobami Salami(Oyo) ; Zango Abdu(Katsina), Queen Elizabeth Agwu(Ebonyi) and Agunndu Tersoo(from Benue).

Others are: Yomere Oritsemlebi, Delta; Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi, Kaduna; Nura Ali, Kano; Agu Uchenna, Enugu; Ahmed Yushau Garki, FCT; Hudu Yunusa, Bauci; Uzochukwu Chijioke, Anambra and Mohammad Nura from Yobe.

Presenting his report, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Kabiru Gaya said, “to determine their suitability for the positions which they were nominated, nominees were asked questions that bordered mostly on partisanship, membership of political parties, and how they hoped to improve the electoral process if and when their nominations for appointments are confirmed”.

The nominees, Gaya said, assured the committee of their non-partisanship, non-membership of any political party, and promised to discharge their responsibilities diligently according to the laid down laws.

He said the committee found no merit in the petitions against four nominees that bordered on alleged membership of political parties, partisanship, compromise and incompetence .

“The committee did due diligence on the petitions by listening to the defence of the nominees and carrying out detailed examination of the petitions to determine the validity or otherwise of the allegations against the four nominees”, Gaya said.