Police Service Commission Approves Dismissal of Seven Police Officers

Reduces ranks of 10 others, exonerates four

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the dismissal of seven senior police officers over gross misconduct. The commission also approved the reduction in rank of 10 other officers. The decisions were taken at the ongoing 15th Plenary Meeting of the commission which is expected to end on Thursday.

The dismissed officers include one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) and five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP). The SP was also retired in public interest.

The commission’s plenary meeting presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi,(rtd) considered all the pending disciplinary matters before the commission totaling 47 and also treated some appeals from dismissed police officers.

The commission reduced the ranks of one CSP to SP, three SP to (DSP), and two DSP to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

The commission further reduced the ranks of four ASP to inspectors.

A statement issued by the commission in Abuja said 10 senior police officers, including an assistant commissioner, a chief superintendent, a superintendent and two deputy superintendents were given the punishment of severe reprimand.

Five assistant superintendents were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

It said 13 officers received the punishment of reprimand while two are to receive letters of warning just as four officers were exonerated.

The acting chairman said the commission would henceforth give the desired attention to pending disciplinary matters so that personnel found guilty were punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression.

Justice Ogunbiyi called on police officers to ensure they operated within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

She said the commission would continue to work to sustain a professional police force that operate in line with the established rules and regulations and in conformity with international best practices.