NOSDRA Confirms Fire Explosions at Eroton’s Oil Field in Rivers

Sunday Okobi and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) yesterday confirmed the fire explosions that took place at an oil field operated by Eroton Exploration and Production Limited in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The agency confirmed that the fire incident happened at two oil wells operated by Eroton Exploration and Production Limited (EEPL).

The Director-General of NOSDRA, Mr. Idris Musa, said that the twin incidents occurred at Akaso Wells 14 and 4T Wellheads, Rivers on Monday.

Musa explained that following the notification of the incident to the Agency, the company, officials of the spills agency, oil firm’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) were immediately mobilised to the site.

“The company has mobilised a vendor, which is expected to arrive the incident location today, October 4, 2022 to extinguish the raging fire from the Wells; the Agency will supervise the activity accordingly.

“An illegal boat was observed at the location, which was suspected to be engaged in oil theft. The boat has been completely burnt but the fire on the boat has been extinguished.

“The two wells are however, still on fire until the vendor arrives to extinguish it,” Musa said

The Director-General said a situation room was created by the company for effective communication with all relevant stakeholders.

According to Musa, NOSDRA subsequently directed the company to give a two-hourly update on the incident.