News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

*Council to okay 2023 budget proposal

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, is expected to approve the final 2023 Budget estimates already prepared by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The President had earlier written the leadership of the National Assembly of his intention to present the 2023 Budget proposal to the joint session of the legislative arm on Friday.

Those physically attending the virtual meeting which commenced at 10am are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Finance Budget and national Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, as well as Ministers of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri; Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba and Environment, Udi Odum. 

Other cabinet members are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

