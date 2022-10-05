I’ve Institutional Memory to Govern Rivers, Says Abe

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, said he has the institutional memory, political experience and capacity to govern the state if elected in the 2023 general election.

Abe, who spoke during a teleconference with Rivers people in diaspora held in Maryland, United States of America, noted that the new Electoral Act has changed the landscape of elections in Nigeria.

In a statement issued yesterday by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, Abe said there would be fundamental changes in the incoming government and governance of Rivers State as there must be set targets and specific goals to place the state on the pedestal of accelerated development.

He stressed that if he assumes leadership of the state, Rivers will be known as a place where people will be conscious of their actions knowing the consequences of disobeying the laws.

Abe pointed out that the primary purpose of government is to serve the people, stressing that: “If we can use technology to improve our electoral system, we can equally use it to promote and improve the quality of life for Rivers people.

“We have the experience, capacity, technical know-how, and clear, concrete and implementable ideas to move the state forward. We shall introduce a database and identify every Rivers resident by number. We will use technology to identify everyone and everyone must have a resident number.

“This number will enable us to plan in every sector in order to improve the quality of services in education, health, and even in our efforts to train our youths and make them employable.”

Abe, while commending the organisers of the teleconference led by Mr. Charles Nwankwoala, the coordinator of SMA in diaspora, called on the people to think of Rivers State, no matter their investment in a foreign land.

The senator said: “If we take our time to commit our resources to develop our people, things will improve; our state cannot lag behind in key indicators of progress, such as employment and out-of-school children.”

Speaking on the Electoral Act, the governorship hopeful emphasised that: “This time, it is going to be one man, one vote. While others are running around planning on how to beat the system and manipulate the elections, let us go out and mobilise Rivers people to come out in their numbers to vote and ensure their vote is counted.

“It is on this foundation offered by the new Electoral Act that we have launched our campaign based on fairness, equity, peace and justice, as there could be no peace without justice.”

He appealed to the participants at the meeting to join the SMA support group in diaspora, and join hands to sensitise and mobilise others, saying: “Everybody has something to contribute. We have the experience and the support base, and if we work together, we will win.”