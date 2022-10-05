Hoodlums Attack Oyo APC Members, Supporters

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Hoodlums suspected to be members of the Park Management System (PMS), yesterday attacked members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress during Tinubu/Shettima solidarity rally held in the ancient city of Ibadan.

It was gathered that an unidentified young man in his mid-twenties yet to be identified was shot by the hoodlums led by the Chairman, Oyo state PMS, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, (aka Auxiliary), during the coordinated attack.

It was learnt that Auxiliary was spotted in a light green SUV along with 10 other vehicles at the area where violence erupted, at Labiran junction in the heart of the city.

Hundreds of APC supporters who were caught in the web of violence were said to have scampered for safety at the sound of the gunshot at Beere area of Ibadan.

The rally took off at Oke-Ado, Ibadan APC secretariat and proceeded to Molete, Beere, Agodi Gate, Mokola, Dugbe and berthed at the party office , with scores of Tinubu/Shettima T-shirt wearing supporters.

The victim of the gunshot, who was said to be in critical condition, was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Others were also said to have been severely wounded with machete cuts inflicted on them by the attackers.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin, has described the attack as the height of lawlessness, brigandage and provocative capable of heightened the tension in the state.

He said it was unbelievable that when Nigerians are celebrating emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu / Kashim Shettima as the flag bearer and running mate of the ruling party for the 2023 presidential election, some hoodlums were planning to disrupt the peaceful rally.

Folarin said despite several warnings by members of the APC to ensure that Governor Seyi Makinde, tame the PMS chairman and his agents, he was hell bent on fomenting troubles.

The third term senator in a statement he personally signed in Ibadan, said he was surprised that Auxiliary could attack members of the party from behind.

The statement read in part: “I’ve just been informed that Makinde’s thugs led by notorious Lamidi Auxiliary have launched coordinated attacks on our APC members and support groups.Auxiliary personally led the attacks at Iyana Labiran enroute Oje in Ibadan.

“As peaceful and law-abiding citizens, we won’t take laws into our hands. To this end, I call on the law enforcement agencies to do the needful.

“Not minding the deadly attacks on our members by Makinde’s agents of darkness, we’re continuing our walk for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu / Kashim Shettima. The injured members are receiving treatments at an undisclosed hospital.”