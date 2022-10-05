Flood Kills Three Adults, Baby in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

No fewer than four persons, including a three-year-old baby, have been killed by a flood disaster that has sacked communities in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Chairman of the local government area, Hon Williams Iko-ojo, who made this known while speaking with journalists yesterday, said: “As I’m speaking with you right now, there is no single habitable land in Ibaji LGA of Kogi State, everywhere has been submerged and the people are in a devastating condition.

“To be honest, the humanitarian crisis is beyond what the local government authorities can tackle, and we are calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and all relevant authorities to come to the aid of my people.”

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the area, the Ejeh of Ibaji and Chairman of Ibaji Traditional Council, Ajofe John Odiche Egwemi, called on the federal government to complete the dredging of the River Niger and also embark on building dams as a long term solution to the flooding.

The monarch said: “I feel very devastated with the magnitude of the destructions that have come from the flood disaster. Usually, we experience flooding of farmlands between August and October but not of this magnitude.”

It was gathered that Ibaji LGA is an agrarian settlement with a beautiful reputation for great agricultural produce, but sadly, that has been submerged by the flood.

The local government is prone to flooding every year, as the people have lost the source of livelihood, their houses, farmlands, farm produce and other valuable property to annual flooding.