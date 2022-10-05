  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Diri Meets Buhari in State House, Seeks Return of OML 46 to Bayelsa

Nigeria | 53 seconds ago

*Buhari prromises action on requests

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari  Wednesday evening met with the Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri, at the State House, Abuja, assuring him that he will address three major requests he tabled before him.

In  a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President categorically told the governor that his actions on the request would be with “promptness and immediacy.”

Responding to an address by the Governor during his visit,  President Buhari stressed the need for immediate response to the Governor, saying, “given the period we are in, I know most of you are in the field campaigning. I will respond to your requests as quickly as possible.”

Earlier in his address, Governor Diri, who was accompanied by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson; His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, asked for three important things from the President.

According to him, the Federal Government should take over the Bayelsa State Medical University, now that government is setting up medical hospitals in the geopolitical zones; a speedy completion of three federal roads in each of the Senatorial Districts; and the restoration of the Oil Mining Licence, “OML 46” to Bayelsa State, which he said was unjustly revoked and awarded to a private company. 

OML 46, said the Governor is “emotional” to Bayelsans, whom he said, possessed the technical and financial capacity to manage the oil well.

Diri congratulated the President on the nation’s attainment of 62nd Anniversary which coincides with Bayelsa’s 30th year of creation, and urged the President to continue with his balanced approach to issues of national development.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.