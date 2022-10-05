​Chris Asika

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Christ Divine Favour​ Group of Schools has launched a water project for residents of​ Ilaje Road and Oshinatu Street in Bariga,​​ Lagos.

The project, which will provide clean water​ for the residents, was inaugurated by Justice Deji Balogun, a judge of the Lagos High Court and Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory House Parish,​ Isale​ Akoka.​ He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the free water project.

“We went round the area and discovered that they have water problem, people have to buy water and have to go long journey to get water so we decided to do this to ameliorate the water problem in the area as our own CSR.”

“People look up to government for water and other social amenities,​ but​ some individuals​ just like CDF Schools​ who are capable should come to the aid​ of the people when needed,” said Balogun.

Balogun also offered a full scholarship opportunity to three students once the new school resumes.

In his remarks, the school’s proprietor, Mr Albert Sunday​ Ndem,​ said: “The message is to give the people of​ the​ community a sense of belonging and adjust​ miscreants. If you give good people good things about tomorrow, it can be able to reduce miscreants in the​ community.”

He described education as the key to opening all doors but regretted that the country does not appoint education leaders based on merit.

Responding, the council development area (CDA)​ leaders, including Adeshol​a Kasim (youth leader) Hon. Atiba Stephen (former councilor), Yomi​ Odutusin (CDA Secretary) and Hon.​ Oluwo​ Adegboyega commended the CDF Schools.

CDF Schools, a primary and secondary institution​ have five​ branches in​ Yaba, with an addition of​ the​ sixth branch​ in Bariga

The​ new​ school branch​ is expected to open in January 2023.