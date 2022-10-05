Latest Headlines
Christ Divine Favour School Supports Host Community, Awards Scholarship
Chris Asika
As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Christ Divine Favour Group of Schools has launched a water project for residents of Ilaje Road and Oshinatu Street in Bariga, Lagos.
The project, which will provide clean water for the residents, was inaugurated by Justice Deji Balogun, a judge of the Lagos High Court and Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory House Parish, Isale Akoka. He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the free water project.
“We went round the area and discovered that they have water problem, people have to buy water and have to go long journey to get water so we decided to do this to ameliorate the water problem in the area as our own CSR.”
“People look up to government for water and other social amenities, but some individuals just like CDF Schools who are capable should come to the aid of the people when needed,” said Balogun.
Balogun also offered a full scholarship opportunity to three students once the new school resumes.
In his remarks, the school’s proprietor, Mr Albert Sunday Ndem, said: “The message is to give the people of the community a sense of belonging and adjust miscreants. If you give good people good things about tomorrow, it can be able to reduce miscreants in the community.”
He described education as the key to opening all doors but regretted that the country does not appoint education leaders based on merit.
Responding, the council development area (CDA) leaders, including Adeshola Kasim (youth leader) Hon. Atiba Stephen (former councilor), Yomi Odutusin (CDA Secretary) and Hon. Oluwo Adegboyega commended the CDF Schools.
CDF Schools, a primary and secondary institution have five branches in Yaba, with an addition of the sixth branch in Bariga
The new school branch is expected to open in January 2023.