Ayorinde Lauds PDP Senatorial Candidate for Prioritising People’s Welfare

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A former Chairman of Nigeria Legal Aid Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, has lauded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, for always giving the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Oyo State the

deserved priority in his activities.

A statement issued by Tegbe’s media team, said Ayorinde gave the commendation while receiving the senatorial

candidate who paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Ibadan, the state capital.

He also hailed Tegbe for his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility, backed by vision for a greater Nigeria through investments in people.

The legal luminary who urged the PDP senatorial candidate to continue in his commitment toward the welfare of the masses, also enjoined the civil engineer, chartered accountant and management consultant, to ensure that the masses continue to benefit maximally

from his candidature.

According to him, the PDP senatorial candidate carries the hopes and

expectations of a large number of the people of the state, stating “our people need hope; they need to be able to believe in the politicians.”

Ayorinde also stressed the need for politicians to avoid needless attacks on personalities and the use of abusive language, adding that

political campaigns should be based on issues that would elevate people from the current state of poverty and insecurity.

“The task of ensuring peaceful elections in 2023 is our collective responsibility. It is, therefore, necessary that candidates and parties address issues that confront the day-to-day life of the average Nigerian.

“People need to be able to believe in their leaders and if the leaders are within the political party, that political party must have an ideology that is attractive to them, that makes them feel wanted, that makes them feel cared for and I think that role is so crucial.

“We cannot afford to continue to play politics of bitterness and division along ethnic and religious lines. This is because such kind

of politics portends great danger for our unity, growth and sustenance of our democracy,” he said.

He prayed God to give Tegbe the strength, good health and wisdom

to keep serving the people of the state and humanity in general.