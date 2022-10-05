Access Bank to Acquire 51% Majority Stake in Finibanco Angola S.A

Kayode Tokede



Access Holdings Plc yesterday announced on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that its wholly owned subsidiary, Access Bank has entered into a binding agreement with Montepio Holding SGPS S.A to acquire a 51 per cent majority shareholding in Finibanco Angola S.A

Finibanco Angola S.A. is a profitable, well-capitalised full-service commercial bank with over 20 branches and around $300 million in total assets that has operated in Angola since 2008.

The company secretary, Access Holding, Mr. Sunday Ekwochi in a statement disclosed that the transaction would be effected via the purchase of existing shares owned by Montepio-the holding company for Banco Montepio, one of Portugal’s well-established commercial banks.

According to him, the Angolan market as the sixth largest economy in Africa and the seventh largest country overall, with a vast and diversified natural resource base and a growing population, represents a strong potential for the bank’s growth aspiration.

He explained further that, “The transaction furthers the bank’s strategy to be Africa’s payment gateway to the world whilst working with other Africa-focused multilaterals to provide robust and efficient payment platforms and ecosystems to serve the continent.

“The prospective operation is expected to contribute strongly to the bank’s overall growth path and financial results over the long-term.

“The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals in Nigeria and Angola is expected to close in the first half of 2023 following fulfillment of customary conditions precedents.

“It will be consummated at 1.0x tangible book value less pre-agreed adjustments to be determined by a customary completion audit.

“Upon completion of the Transaction, the Bank is expected to increase its shareholding in Finibanco S.A and has reached certain conditional agreements in this regard.”

Commenting on the transaction, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Dr. Herbert Wigwe in a statement said, “At Access, our vision remains clear as ever and our determination to harness accretive opportunities within and outside Nigeria is our core strategic focus.

“Angola represents an opportunity for our shareholders to participate in what we believe will engender stronger value upside as Africa fully emerges.

“We remain committed to making these disciplined and well-structured investments towards creating a strong, holistic platform that will be competitive, diversified, and compelling for years to come.”