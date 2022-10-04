REA Launches Four-year Africa Mini-grids Programme to Expand Energy Access

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has officially launched the Africa Mini-grids Programme (AMP), a four-year project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria.

The programme, according to a statement, aims at supporting access to clean energy by increasing the financial viability and promoting scaled up commercial investment in renewable energy mini-grids.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Mohamed Yahya, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria said that access to reliable, sustainable, affordable energy remains a catalyst to socio-economic development, and in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He further added that by scaling up solutions such as renewable energy mini-grids, Nigeria will be able to close the energy access gap and unlock opportunities for people in Nigeria and across the region.

The GEF Operational Focal Point at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr. Jonah Stanley, emphasised, in his comments, said the programme was central to issues such as security, climate change, food production and strengthening economies while protecting ecosystems.

Also, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad disclosed that programme will serve as another catalyst for improved access to sustainable energy.

“This sectoral approach is in line with the agency’s focus on programmes to advance the electrification targets and broader social and economic development objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria,”he added.

Also, the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Dr. Sanusi Ohiare stated that to enhance the viability of mini-grids and the impact of electrification, the programme will deploy pilot mini-grids to achieve the electrification of rural communities and agricultural value chains.