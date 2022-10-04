House Moves against Religious Extremism

Udora Orizu writes that the concern by the House of Representatives about worsening religious violence in the country has made it to take legislative steps towards curbing the menace

The House of Representatives last week passed for second reading and referred to the Committee of the Whole a Bill for the establishment of a National Religious Harmony Commission.

The Bill if passed into law will, among other responsibilities, tackle religious extremism, discrimination and hate speech.

Nigeria is a religiously diverse nation, with two most prominent religions practiced being Islam and Christianity.

Religion has indeed served as an instrument of social harmony in the country, while it has also served as a motivation for violence.

Religious conflict in Nigeria goes as far back as 1950s. In the past two decades, religion has been at the centre of most violent conflicts in the nation, thereby gaining notoriety as one of the prime security challenges confronting the country.

Religious extremism as a global issue has raised questions and tensions in many countries. From time immemorial, extremists have attempted to legitimise violence.

In Nigeria, religion has been abused in many ways to suit the interests of some groups of people who consider themselves as defenders of religious values and faith.

Back in May, 2022, Rights Activist and Legal practitioner, Femi Falana, disclosed that 190 persons were killed by mobs in Nigeria in the last two years, and “Sokoto State is ahead with 13 cases.”

Also, Open Doors, a US non-profit organisation, declared that religious persecution in Nigeria “is simply put, brutally violent.

Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.

Sadly, the reverse can be said to be the case in Nigeria.

Federal lawmakers in a bid to defuse the ticking bomb before the country is engulfed in an uncontrollable conflict, and find a lasting solution that will enable Nigerians overcome the problem and focus on their genuine religious progress, have given an accelerated passage to the Bill to establish the National Religious Harmony Commission to investigate cases of religious discrimination, victimisation and harassment in all facets of Nigeria and prosecute offenders.

The proposed legislation was jointly sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Chairman of House Rules and Business Committee, Hon. Abubakar Fulata.

According to draft of the bill, copy of which was sighted by THISDAY, it seeks to, among other things, ensure that every person and religious organisation enjoys equal treatment and opportunity without discrimination.

The Council to be established will monitor incidents of religious extremism, including hate speech and other actions and utterances intended to incite violent passions and prosecute offenders.

It will also provide an early warning system for government and law enforcement to detect and prevent actions liable to incite religious violence and breakdown in law and order and as well conduct research and advise the government and National Assembly on remedial measures to prevent religious extremism and the dangers that flow therefrom.

More functions of the Council include, “Review the safeguards provided by or under the Constitution or any law for the time being enforced for the protection of religious rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation and enforcement.

“Review the factors, including acts of bigotry, stereotyping, religious profiling, terrorism, violence, discrimination and religious extremism that inhibit the enjoyment of the free exercise of religious rights and recommend appropriate remedial measures.

“Publish regular reports on the state of religious rights protection and promotion in Nigeria; Create awareness and promote advocacy through seminars, workshops and conferences on religious harmony and inter-faith peaceful co-existence and any other programmes.”

Others are, “Participate in all international activities relating to the promotion and protection of human rights especially as it relates to freedoms of religious beliefs and expressions; Maintain a library, collect data and disseminate information and materials on inter-religious harmony and coexistence; and promote Inter-Religious education at all levels of educational institutions.”

Membership of the Council shall consist of a Chairman who shall be appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a permanent member who shall be a nominee of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs; a permanent member who shall be a nominee of the Christian Association of Nigeria; a permanent member who shall be a nominee of Eckankar of Nigerian extraction, a permanent member who shall be a nominee of the African Traditional Religion of Nigerian extraction; and a passive member who shall be a nominee of Jewish Religion.

The council shall also have representatives from each of the following Federal Ministries/Agencies: Justice; Police Affairs; Internal Affairs; Foreign Affairs; Civil Defence, one representative of the National Human Rights Commission; one Legal Practitioner who shall not have less than ten years post-call experience to be nominated by Nigeria Bar Association and one representative of the media to be nominated by National Union of Journalists.

For cessation of membership, a member shall cease to hold office if, “he becomes of unsound mind; bankrupt or makes a compromise with his creditors; he is convicted of a felony or of any offence involving dishonesty, religious discrimination, terrorism; or he is guilty of serious misconduct in relation to his duties.”

A member of the Council may be removed from office by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces if after due consultation with the head of the religious organisation that nominated him, he is satisfied that it is not in the interest of the public that the member should remain in office, in this case the religious organization shall nominate his replacement.

For its annual estimates, accounts and audit, the Council shall cause to be prepared, not later than 30th December in each year, an estimate of the expenditure and income of the Commission. The Council shall cause to be kept, proper accounts and proper records in relation thereto and when certified by the Council such accounts shall be audited. The accounts of the Commission shall be audited by auditors appointed from the list of auditors and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Auditor-General of the Federation and the fees of the auditors and the expenses for the audit generally shall be paid from the funds of the Commission.

The Council shall not later than six months after the end of each year, submit, through the Attorney-General of the Federation, to the Federal Executive Council a report on the activities of the Commission and its administration during the immediately preceding year and shall include in the report the audited accounts of the Commission and the auditors comments thereon.