Farm Manager Raises the  Alarm over Threat to Life by Kidnappers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Farm Manager at Pampo village in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mr. Sogo Emmanuel Ogunmola, has raised the alarm over an alleged continuous threat to his life by the kidnappers who earlier abducted him before he was rescued by the combined efforts of the security agencies.

Ogunmola in a statement issued in Ilorin and made available to journalists, however, called on the security agencies to come to his rescue so that he would not be kidnapped again.

He noted that following his release from kidnappers den, he has been receiving various calls threatening his life and that of his family that they would be kidnapped again.

According to him, “I’m calling on combined security agencies to protect my life and that of my family towards ensuring that we are not kidnapped again.”

Suspected gunmen on June 24, 2022, had kidnapped the Farm Manager, Ogunmola, at Pampo village of Kwara State and demanded N20 million as ransom from his family before he could be released.

The victim and 10 workers of the farm were said to be working on the farm when the gunmen stormed the farm.

It was gathered that upon invading the farm, the criminals were said to have shot sporadically in the air and kidnapped of the victims.

Sources closed to the village told journalists that the kidnappers were said to have abducted eight persons while the remaining two persons were said to have escaped into the bush.

Sources added that the incident was not the first time, as the kidnappers were said to have been terrorising some women in the village as many of the women have been raped on their farms.

Further investigations revealed that the ugly development in the village has led to the untimely death of many women in the area.

Consequently, security agencies began man-hunting of the kidnappers and eventually rescued the farm manager and others who were kidnapped.