TICT Commissions Ultramodern Building for Dockworkers 

The management of Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT) has commissioned an ultramodern Labour Building for the use of dockworkers at the port.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new building at the terminal in Lagos, the Managing Director of TICT, Mr. Etienne Rocher, said the facility will provide a safe and conducive work environment for the dockworkers.

He said the building is fully furnished and equipped with air-conditioning system, constant electricity supply, water, showers, meeting rooms, rest rooms and cloakrooms.

He said, “The new building is designed for the use of our dockworkers. The TICT new Labour Building will provide a safe environment for our dockworkers; a place where they can lodge in preparation for work, thereby putting them in the best state of mind to work. It will also ensure the safe housing of dockworkers’ properties. We anticipate that some 300 dock labour staff will make use of the building daily.”

Mr. Rocher said the new Labour Building reflects the importance TICT places on providing the most conducive environment to its dockworkers and other employees.

“As long as this new building sets a new standard and milestone for our industry, we stand committed to remaining a driving force towards achieving further improvements in the port sector. This we expect to drive collaboratively as a common/shared ambition with other key stakeholders in the same spirit that has prevailed since 2006 to date,” he said.

Also speaking, the President-General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, commended TICT for providing the new ultramodern building for the use of dockworkers at the terminal.

Adeyanju charged the dockworkers to ensure proper use and maintenance of the building.

The union leader also charged the dockworkers to eschew illegalities and acts that could tarnish the reputation of the terminal operator. He said the union will not shield any dockworker caught engaging in illegal or criminal activities at the port.

The representative of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mrs Victoria Medupin and the representative of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mrs Chizoba Anyika, who delivered goodwill messages at the event, both commended TICT for prioritising the welfare of its dockworkers.

Medupin assured that as the landlord and technical regulator of the port, NPA will continue to collaborate with terminal operators to deliver the dividends of port concession and protect the interest of port workers.