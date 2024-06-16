Army to Deploy Additional 5,937 Soldiers to Fight Banditry, Says COAS





John Shiklam in Kaduna



The 5,937 soldiers that recently passed out from the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna State, will be deployed to fight banditry, cattle rustling and related crimes, Chief of Army of Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has said.



Lagbaja disclosed this during the passing-out parade for the 86 regular recruit intake of the Depot Nigeria Army, in Zaria, yesterday.



The COAS, who was the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer, for the passing out parade, added that the new men would form part of the solution to numerous security challenges bedevilling the country.



“The fresh products passing out today will form part of the solution to the challenge of insurgency in the North-east, banditry and cattle rustling in the North-west.



“They will fight the farmers/herders’ clashes in the North-central, secessionist agitation and cultism in the South-east, militancy, and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the South-south and south-west.”



The COAS noted that the training was a continuous process in the military, adding that the Nigerian Army has put in place post-depot training packages to help the soldiers master the array of weapons and equipment.



This, according to him, will enable the soldiers to become more efficient in the art of war.



He said that the army was improving on the existing welfare packages to enable the soldiers to cater for their medical, recreational, and educational needs to ease career fulfillment.



While congratulating the 5,937 recruits, the COAS said that the life of a soldier was a life of sacrifice to his country, allegiance to defend, and, if need be, sacrifice his life for the people.



“Sacrifice to go wherever you are ordered to, by land, sea or air; sacrifice to relegate personal comfort and assume a duty to the country as a primary concern,’’ he said.



He said that by becoming a soldier, one had accepted the highest call to duty any Nigerian could take up.



He added that as soldiers, they had joined the unique league of exceptional Nigerians who had elected to abide by the requirements of exceptional discipline, loyalty, integrity, and dedication to duty.



Lagbaja, therefore, charged them not to disappoint the Nigerian Army and the country’s expectations of them.

He commended and congratulated the commandant and instructors of Depot NA for the successful training and graduation of the recruits.



The Army boss assured the commandant of the Army headquarters’ support towards realising the training objectives of the institution.