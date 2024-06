Kano Govt Accuses CP of Undermining Governor Yusuf

•I have never disrespected the governor, says CP

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Kano State Government has accused the state Commissioner of Police Mr. Ussain Gumel of undermining the authority of Governor Abba Yusuf, alleging that “some enemies of the state” are bent on causing a breakdown of law and order to destroy the state.

The state Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi made the allegation yesterday in Kano while briefing the press on recent developments in the state.

But in a swift reaction to the accusations, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Gumel, said he had never disrespected the governor.

Dederi’s statement to the press had the title, “Who is plotting to cause anarchy in Kano?”

He alleged that “agents of destruction and rejected politicians” were “desperately making plans to plunge the state into unnecessary and avoidable anarchy.”

He particularly accused the state police command of trying to undermine the constitutional authority of the governor.

“Some people are dishing out instructions to security chiefs in the state so much that the state Commissioner of Police without any consultation with the State Chief Officer, has issued an order banning Eid-el Kabir festivities in Kano State.”

He expressed surprise that the governor only got to hear of such a ban through social media

“Who is pushing the CP to usurp the authority of the governor?” he queried.

Dederi accused the CP of “consistently disobeying the legitimate instructions of the governor as a chief security officer”, and wondered who was pushing him into such actions.

Delving into the background of the crisis in Kano State, he noted a recent ruling by a Federal High Court, sitting in Kano, on the deposition of the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

While declaring the state’s intention to appeal against the ruling, Dederi faulted the court’s claim that Aminu Ado Bayero’s fundamental rights were infringed upon.

“In our view, no fundamental rights of Bayero were infringed.

“No one forced him into Gidan Nasarawa, belonging to the state government.

“He went there of his own volition, accompanied by security guards. No one put him under house arrest.

“The state governor has the constitutional duty to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“When Bayero came in, accompanied by hoodlums, he (governor) had a duty to act, that was why he issued an arrest order.

“Even then, the arrest was never effected by the security agencies,” he said.

He said that Bayero was staying in Nasarawa “against the instruction of the state government”.

“So, any claim of the breach of the fundamental human rights of Bayero cannot be made against the government of Kano State,” he said.

Dederi pointed out that Bayero was not the first emir to be deposed in the history of northern Nigeria, asserting that if his rights were being infringed in any way, “it must be by those that smuggled him into the city and kept him in Nasarawa”.

Reacting to the accusations, the CP, Gumel, said he had never disrespected the governor.

Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a telephone interview that the accusations were unfounded as he had never been disloyal to the governor.

The CP defended his track record as a champion of community safety and sustainable peace, citing his efforts to rid Kano State of criminals.

He expressed confidence that members of the public would vindicate him and justify his position in the Kano Emirate saga.

“I mean well for Kano State and my actions speak louder than words,” he said.