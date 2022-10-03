TEMPOE Wins Big at the BMI London’s Awards

Profilic afrobeats producer, singer and songwriter, Michael Alagwu, professionally known as Tempoe was among the list of international artistes honoured by Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI) at the prestigious awards ceremony, which held at London’s Savoy Hotel on Monday October 3rd 2022.

Tempoe was honoured alongside, Ed Sheeran and co-writer Johnny McDaid, who received the award for European Song of the Year for the global hit, “Bad Habits” as well as Nigerian sensation, Tems, who received an Impact Award for her contribution to world music.

On his part, Tempoe alongside, Ckay and Joeboy were honoured in the category for Most Performed Song of the Year, for their international smash hit, Love Nwantiti (Remix). It is noteworthy that Love Nwantiti, which was produced by Tempoe, recently went double platinum in the United States, having gone platinum in the United Kingdom and double platinum in the Netherlands.