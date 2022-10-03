Fayemi: Ekiti Transition Law Designed to Stabilise, Standardise  Governance

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has received the report of the 20-man Transition Committee, in line with the Transition Law, 2019 enacted to stabilise and standardise governance in the state.

Fayemi said the comprehensive report capturing information about government’s exploits across all the strata of public structures, would assist the incoming administration to have a seamless and smooth take-off in the overall interest of the people.



Receiving the 332-page report from the Chairman of the committee, Mr Foluso Daramola, yesterday, Fayemi said the committee was set up in pursuance of the Ekiti Transition Law, 2019, as an enduring legacy aimed at setting the standard for the process of handing over power to succeeding administration in the State.

He also noted that part of the responsibilities of the committee was to ensure adequate briefing of the incoming governor before he assumes office as well as provide avenues to ensure that salaries and retiring benefits of political office holders were paid without delay.



Fayemi said he was glad the assignment of the committee significantly captured the activities, programmes, projects and achievements of the outgoing government in line with the agenda of the administration and hoped that the report would provide the needed starting point for the incoming administration to start on the right footing.



“I must commend Ekiti people for electing Mr Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who had been part of the outgoing government in which he functioned as SSG, this singular commendable decision of Ekiti kete, has rightly resulted in the continuity of the good works of this administration. I am very confident that in view of this development, Ekiti will witness accelerated sustainable growth on all fronts of human endeavour.



“Your committee was constituted in pursuance of the Transition Law 2019 which remains an enduring legacy of this administration, setting the standard for the process of handing over of power from one administration to the other in Ekiti state. This occasion, therefore, is strategic being a major event to the programme lined up for the inauguration of the incoming administration.



“As a government that values due process, it is inevitable for us to prepare the ground for the incoming administration to have a seamless and smooth take-off in the overall interest of our people.



“I’m aware that the committee receives returns from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government through which the entirety of this government has been significantly x-rayed. I have no doubt that the report that has just been submitted would provide the needed starting point for the incoming administration to hit the ground running,” he added.



Daramola, while submitting the report, hinted that the committee was set up to enhance a seamless transition to the incoming government in line with the provision of the transition law 2019.



Daramola, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, expressed the appreciation of the Transition Committee and the Advisory Council to Governor Fayemi for obliging them the opportunity to serve among the vast equally qualified persons.

He said he was hopeful that the observations and recommendations of the report would be useful to guide the policy direction of the incoming government.