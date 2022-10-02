LP Candidate Canvasses for Youth Involvement in Politics

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Pastor Femi Dexter Akin-Alamu, has stressed the need for the youths in politics to tap into the wealth of experience of the elders in order to move the country forward.

Akin-Alamu, who gave the charge during a media parley held at the University of Ibadan, said the task of providing good governance for the masses is for both the young and the elders.

According to him, “We need both the young and the older ones to build this our great country. We all need each other to move our country forward. Young people need to take power from the elders without offending them because we are still going to need their wealth of experience in moving our dear country forward. We just have to do it together.”

On his ambition, he disclosed that he has been helping members of his community for many years even before venturing into politics, stating that he is out to bring the dividends of democracy to the people and contribute his own quota in moving the country forward.

“I’m going to continue with what I have been doing for my people, lifting them from poverty to prosperity is my priority. I will make sure that I pursue bills that will make lives more better and meaningful for my people. The wellness of my people is my priority, there are some families that find it so difficult to eat three square meals a day, some cannot even send their kids to school of their choice. These, among others, are things I’m going there to address if I have the opportunity to represent them at the green chamber. I’m going to bring them good representation,” he said.

He however urged members of the public to make good use of the forthcoming general election to choose leaders of their choice with their voters’ card, adding that: “This is another time for us to put the right people into our political offices. I urge Nigerians to vote peacefully and wisely, they should vote for credible leaders that will help to move the country forward.”