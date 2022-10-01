Use 2023 Elections to Redeem Nigeria, Says Mark 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has urged Nigerians to leverage on the 2023 general elections to elect credible leaders that would get the country out of the woods.

Mark, who stated this in a goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate Nigeria’s 62 years of independence, expressed optimism that despite the myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing the nation, “the problems are surmountable if we work together.”

“The 2023 elections present another opportunity to take stock of the journey so far with a view to righting the wrongs of the past through the ballot boxes,” he added.

He urged all Nigerians of voting age to participate in the electoral process believing that with the improved electioneering arrangement, votes will count and results reflect the wishes of the people.

The former Senate helmsman however cautioned desperate political office seekers to avoid resorting to emotional fault-lines like religious or ethnic considerations in order to gain advantage over opponents pointing out that such politicians were liabilities who had nothing to offer.

“We should avoid such mundane issues that tend to be an impediment to our peace and unity. At 62, Nigeria cannot be said to be a toddler anymore. We must therefore rise above primordial sentiments and live up to our billings as the giant of Africa,” Mark stressed.

He recalled the nation’s chequered socioeconomic and political challenges including the Nigeria/Biafra fratricidal war fought with blood and bitterness as well as occasional ethno-religious conflicts and submitted that it is time to heal the wounds, forgive each other and move forward.

Apart from lamenting that the challenges facing the nation have been further aggravated by the unabating activities of bandits and terrorists, he canvassed that the security situation be given priority attention to halt the menace of criminals.

He wished Nigerians a happy and peaceful independence anniversary.