Melaye: Atiku Didn’t Discuss 2027 Presidency With Wike

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye, the Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee has debunked reports that Atiku Abubakar promised to support the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike should he decide to contest in the presidential election in 2027.

A national newspaper had reported that Atiku pledged to support Wike in 2027 if he gives necessary support to him in the ongoing campaign.

But Senator Melaye while dismissing the news report said, “I speak for Atiku Abubakar that no such discussion between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike of Rivers State.

“At no time did Atiku Abubakar discuss such with Governor Wike. Atiku never promised or discuss 2027 with Governor Wike or anyone for that matter. Coming from Nations Newspaper you should understand.”, he said.

Details later