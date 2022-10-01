 Another Fresh Season of Jenifa’s Dairy Premieres on StarTimes

To mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, StarTimes will premiere season 23 of Jenifa’s Dairy on Saturday, October 1

The comedy series, which airs on ST Nollywood channel at 8:30 pm is one out of several top Nollywood dramas lined up by StarTimes during the independence holiday. Season 23 is exclusive on StarTimes.

Commenting on the development, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said: “We want families to enjoy a special nighttime ambience at home through our carefully curated programmes, offering not only delicious treats but also deepening family fond moments. So, we have introduced loads of fantastic channels and content.

“The recent season of Jenifa’s Diary is a comedy series to unwind this weekend. One thing with this series is that the new season comes with a new spice. ST Nollywood is on channel 059 on the antenna & 131 on the StarTimes dish.”

Also, to give families more reason to bond, StarTimes has earmarked over ten hours of back-to-back Nollywood Movies during the Independence holiday period.

From 10 am to 7 pm daily, there is a line-up of exciting movies while the drama series time belt starts at 7 pm to 9 pm.

“So, if you are a fan of Nollywood and on a budget, ST Nollywood channels offer you amazing content to binge on StarTimes. Aside from this, there are over nine other Nollywood channels on the pay-tv platform,” Lazarus noted.