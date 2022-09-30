Why Celebrating Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary on October 1?

Anthony Kila

wonders if there is any need to roll out the drums to celebrate Nigeria’s independence anniversary

Dear Readers

A few hours after reading this epistle, those of you living in or connected to Nigerian affairs will be inundated with conversations about the celebration of the anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

Easy to predict because nothing has really changed. There will be ceremonies, analysis, lamentations, accusations, justifications platitudes and promises about Nigeria.

The executive president and commander in chief of the armed forces of the celebrated republic will give a speech, some governors and other political gladiators will offer their messages too, some will do it in person others will do so via proxies or press statements, prayers will be held, event planners and entertainment impresarios will throw some gig in various shades here and there, television and radio stations will offer some roundtables and documentaries around the history and development (or shall we say trajectory) of Nigeria.

Yes, all these will happen because we are at that time of the year again that starts on the 1st day of October.

Let us be clear, October 1st is not a Fourth of July wherein Americans have for centuries voluntarily as individuals and groups celebrated the birth of a new nation based on ideas and law that in notion has no place for preference based on creed or crib.

October 1st is not a 14th July on which the French have for centuries used military parades, fireworks, folk dance and popular music organized at local government levels, celebrated the storming of the Bastille that symbolizes the triumph of people over the “Ancien Régime” and creation of nation of equals wherein altar and crown are replaced with law and reason.

For too many Nigerians, 1st October and connected days of public holidays are just days to rest from the usual rat race they have to cope with, it is an opportunity to catch up with social and private engagements such as weddings and funerals.

If you think that is apathetic or even bad wait till you see or hear those who just rain curses on government and country and express regrets and pains at the thought of celebrating the country called Nigeria.

Can we really in conscience and knowledge blame them? A look at the lives of many Nigerians will make you understand why they not feel a tremendous urge to celebrate a country where they still have to individually provide for basic needs that in every modern society should be government’s duty such as water, stable power supply, basic education, viable roads to work and trade and even security.

There are too many old Nigerians who honestly worked all their lives and saved but now see their savings worthless due to inflation in a state that has no institutional and societal regard or distinct plan for the aged.

Little wonder the old continue to compete with the young for fame, power and fortune. There are too many young Nigerians who rather live outside the shores of the country than remain.

Unlike the generations before them, that left with hope of acquiring knowledge or maybe fortune and then return to improve the lot of family and country, these new Nigerians are leaving out of desperation, anxiety and hatred for the land that they see as barren, corrupt and corrosive. There are also too many of those who even though somehow have found the formula to remain and thrive in the country however do not keep their most valuable treasure in the country where they make has given them wealthy.

When possible, their children study outside the country, their health is not reliant on the health system of the country, their holidays are not within the country, they even save in foreign currencies and watch foreign media more than Nigerian media.

I cringe when we see reports that compare how much corporate Nigeria spends on foreign media and how much she does on Nigerian Media. Can we in knowledge and conscience blame them though? It is easy to understand why so many are not so enthused to join in celebrating the making of Nigeria. Truth is that the Nigeria they know is not the one that was conceived 62 years ago.

The country that was conceived, desired and laboured for and unveiled on the 1st of October, 1960 was a truly federal even regional state that understood diversity and respected the rule of law.

The founders of that Nigeria had great ideas expressed in inspiring speeches and backed by great even ground breaking projects.

The early leaders saw themselves on mission to do great things that will make Africa and the whole of the black race (if there is anything like that) proud of them.

Guess what? They did great things in the very brief period they were chanced to operate.

It is useful and enough to recall here the letter written in October 1961 on the 1st anniversary independence of Nigeria to the then Governor General of Nigeria, Dr.Nnamdi Azikwe by the then American President, John F Kennedy, who in part wrote “This first year of your nationhood has been a highly auspicious one. It has seen Nigeria take its place with distinction among the family of free nations. It has seen the emergence of wise and far-reaching plans for the social and economic betterment of the Nigerian people. In essence, it has been a period in which firm foundations have been laid for the future of a great nation”.

The Nigeria most know today is not the one born in 1960. It is not the Nigeria that JFK wrote about, it is not the Nigeria requested for by Anthony Enahoro or the one that hosted the feats of Obafemi Awolowo, it is not the Nigeria that saw the premiership of Michael Okpara and Ahmadu Bello or the prime ministership of Tafawa Balewa. The Nigeria most know today was born in 1966 baptised in 1976, confirmed in 1983 and died in 1993.

What we are dealing with is the fidgety ghost of 1966 distorting the memories and legacy of the Nigeria of 1960. To free ourselves of so much sterile hardship and despair we need to let this barren corrosive Nigeria die and from its ashes recreate a new Nigeria based on vision, justice and industriousness.

If we can find the clarity of mind and the courage of deed to let this untrusted, unloved and soulless Nigeria die then I have no doubt that from its debris we can build a truly green, lush and prosperous vision guided Nigeria where power will be devolved, authorities decentralised and process digitalized. In such a new Nigeria, there will be real reason to celebrate and even jubilate every year.

-Kila is Centre Director at CIAPS Lagos. www.ciaps.org.