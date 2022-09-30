Onome Ebi Joins Levante Las Planas at 39

Super Falcons Captain, Onome Ebi, was yesterday unveiled by the Spanish side, Levante Las Palnas, after she agreed to a one-year deal with the newly promoted club.

The seven-time African Women’s Cup of Nations participant will continue her industrious professional career journey, after putting pen to paper at the age of 39.

According to Savidnews.com, Ebi arrived at the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit, ending her long spell of club inactivity since she parted ways with Belarusian side Minsk in November 2020.

Announcing her signing, the Spanish club took to social media to inform fans about the acquisition of the veteran defender.

Expressing her delight, the five-time African record holder for most World Cup appearance revealed her excitement ahead of her new journey in Spain.

Before her second stint at Minsk, the veteran defender, who started her career in Nigeria with Omidiran Babes and Bayelsa Queens, won four domestic titles, having joined the former Belarusian champions from then Swedish Damallsvenskan Sunnana SK in 2013.

She also previously starred for Chinese side Henan, Ataşehir Belediyespor and Düvenciler Lisesispor in Turkey as well as Swedish sides Djurgården and Pitea.

Following her arrival, she becomes the latest African on the club’s book, joining Cameroon striking legend Herriette Akaba.

Despite missing out of international scene with Nigeria since July due to injury, she will be looking to earn her debut in Spanish football in coming days after full recovery.