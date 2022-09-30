  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence Postponed over Security Concerns 

Life & Style | 22 mins ago

Organisations of the maiden edition of the Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence (LIFE), The Temple Company, and Balmoral Group, have announced a postponement of the event scheduled for Saturday, October 1 to the same date next year.  

In a statement released by both bodies, the event was cancelled over security concerns. They based their decision on the advice of security agents on the safety of audiences, artists, crew and venue staff, although plans were already in an advanced stage. 

“The safety and security of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this rapidly evolving situation,” CEO of the Balmoral Group and co-founder of LIFE, Ezekiel Adamu, explained. 

He continued: “It is difficult to accept that this unprecedented event cannot be held this year because there are conflicting political events which cannot guarantee our access to the number of personnel required to secure such a large event.”

They reiterated that all tickets will be valid for the rescheduled festival. However, all vendors and partners who have made deposits/payments will be refunded in full.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.