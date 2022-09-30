FG Unveils Security Outfit to Safeguard, Boost Investments in Economic Zones

James Emejo and Anwuli Umunna in Abuja

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo yesterday decorated senior officers of the newly established Special Economic Zones Security (SEZSEC) with the mandate to complement the efforts of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) police, civil defence, Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) and Nigeria Immigration Service in securing the nation’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs).



The minister said the federal government had approved the establishment of the security outfit which is midwifed by the DSS as a deliberate measure to further fortify the country’s 46 economic zones against economic sabotage and for the protection of investments domiciled in those special business areas.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Adebayo said by the initiative, the government hoped to boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the economy “as it is natural for investment to locate where it can be secured”.



He, therefore, urged the investing public to see the new security outfit as an additional incentive for the assurance that their investment is safe Nigeria.

He commended the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), headed by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba for introducing the concept and spearheading enormous improvement to the operation of the free trade zones scheme.



The minister said, “This is a testament to the fact that His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari did not make a mistake for appointing Prof. Adesugba as the authority’s helmsman. Please, keep up with the excellent work you are doing.”

He also congratulated the first batch of the special economic zones’ security outfit for their resilience, dedication, and discipline to serve the country.

He said, “As you are bestowed with these lofty accoutrements today, much will be required of you. The government will not hesitate in rewarding hard work, just as it will not in punishing any of you who run afoul of the law.



“Stay focused in the delivery of your services for the attraction of the much-needed investments which will create jobs and improve our GDP.”

However, Adesugba in his remarks pointed out that the desire for the outfit was borne out of the need to further strengthen the existing security architecture by boosting collaboration with the paramilitary agencies.



He said the main objective was to simply provide adequate security to lives, properties and investments in the free trade zones, adding that the issue of security and its attendant challenges have been of serious concern in the country.

The NEPZA boss said, “This bold step we took will help to build the confidence of investors, owners of enterprises in the zones, and prospective investors alike in our management of the free zone scheme.

“As we begin the real expansion of the scheme in Nigeria, we are compelled to develop this highly informed and trained intel community to safeguard the multi-billion-dollar business corridors.



“This world class new security structure is already providing the zones with surveillance, Intel, physical security and procedural checks on trade documentations to abate economic sabotages.”

He said, “They are already helping to create a safe and secured environment for the investors; operators, employees: facilities, contracted service providers; members of the public, as well as NEPZA resources.

“So, today, we have come to decorate these officers with their ranks and also to again unveil them to the investing public and to the Nigeria public as a mark of our resolve to open up the scheme for sustainable global business exchanges and competition.”