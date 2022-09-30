FAAN Commissions Automated Car Park at Abuja Airport

Chinedu Eze

The Federals Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unveiled activities to celebrate the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as it clocked 40 years yesterday.

The Authority in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said the hallmark of the celebration would be the commissioning of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s Park and Pay Automated Car Parking Service by the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu.

She said all was set for the celebration of the milestones that have been achieved by one of Nigeria’s foremost airports.

Commissioned on the 29th September 1982, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has developed into a hub for the north-central region of Nigeria and beyond.

The Airport prides in the possession of world-class airport facilities including a brand new international terminal with a passenger handling capacity of 15 million per annum commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in December, 2018, a recently rehabilitated domestic terminal, as well as a hajj/cargo terminal.

To underscore the continuous progress that has been made by Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja over the years, the Airport was awarded the Best Airport in Safety for the Year 2018 by Airport Council International (ACI), Africa Region. It also received ACI’s Airport Service Quality Award in the year 2020, amongst several other recognitions.

As part of activities lined up for the commemoration of the 40th anniversary celebration, the airport held anniversary event yesterday, where passengers, stakeholders and former managers of the airport were honoured for their contributions to the development of the airport.