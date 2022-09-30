Adamu Denies Writing Tinubu as APC Expands Council to over 2,000 Membership

*Lalong insists on proper consultation, buy-in of all stakeholders

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has denied writing to the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, in which he allegedly disagreed with him over the composition of the President Campaign Council (PCC), even as the party has decided to expand membership of the council to over 2,000 to accommodate all interests.

This is as the Director General of the Campaign Council, and the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has allegedly insisted on proper consultation and the buy-in of all stakeholders



Since the 422-member campaign list was released last Saturday, it has plunged the party into crisis, with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and other critical stakeholders, lamenting that their interests were not accommodated.

THISDAY had reported that the council, though a tripartite institution, structured around the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party and the president, was originally designed to be driven by the governors, since they were expected to lead the campaigns in their respective states.

Tinubu, the party and the progressive governors, had perfected the composition of an inclusive campaign council. But the list that was eventually released caused a lot misgivings among party stalwarts.



It was based on this that Lalong directed that all campaign activities be put on hold indefinitely for more interests to be accommodated, just as the council has decided to increase the membership to over 2,000, while other committees and sub-committees would be created.

In the initial list, 31 committees were created, while some members were given advisory role.



But, a reliable source told THISDAY that Tinubu has also directed that everyone should be accommodated in the list.

The source said, “Asiwaju says accommodate everyone. Everyone will be accommodated. They are expanding to over 2,000 members to accommodate all interests. We are still adding people.”

However, another source close to the leadership of the campaign council said Lalong was trying to build a coalition, hence, his decision to put on hold all campaign activities.



The source said, “In every system there are always different shades of opinions – those for, those against and all that which is normal, even in a family.

“But what remains is that the Director General is trying to build a coalition, that is why he personally signed a letter for the first time stopping all activities.”

The source noted that the decision was to ensure that all stakeholders would be carried along, and some people who felt they were not being carried along are now receiving some kind of relief that everything has been stopped to accommodate their interest.

Nevertheless, Adamu has denied writing the presidential candidate of the party over the campaign council list that has continued to generate crisis within the party.



Adamu, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, said the letter did not emanate from him.

“Our attention has been drawn to a “DRAFT” letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the “DRAFT” letter did not emanate from the Party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author,” the statement stated.

Adamu insisted that he maintained cordial and effective communication channels with, and enjoyed full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign.

“As such, an unsigned “DRAFT” letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC,” noting that the ruling party would not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the party and the PCC.

He said the party stood united in its resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew its mandate in next year’s general election.